Retiring police dog ‘Jenko’ is seen with his handler. (Oceanside Police Department)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Police Department announced the retirement of a K-9 who’s served the city for over half a decade.

Jenko, a 7-year-old dual-purpose Belgian Malinois police dog, will retire following his last shift Saturday.

The K-9 was certified in patrol work and narcotics detection during his final three years of service, said OPD. He’s also served as a K-9 attachment to the SWAT Team, responding to serve in high-risk operations.

In his career, Jenko has had had a number of successes, including the following:

— Finds leading to over fifty narcotics and evidence seizures, including $25,000 in currency, five recovered firearms, and over 100 kilograms of narcotics, along with other evidence and drug paraphernalia.

— Assisted in the location or surrender of over 200 suspects and has had 15 direct apprehensions of dangerous felony suspects.

— Jenko has competed in many K-9 competitions and holds top-five finishes in numerous categories.

The retiring police dog worked alongside three different handlers, finishing his career with Officer Marshall, whom OPD says he has been partnered with since June 2020.

Now in retirement, Jenko will will remain with his last handler.