OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The City of Oceanside was slated to discuss passing an official flag policy that would limit the city to flying only the United States flag, the California flag, City of Oceanside flag, and the POW/MIA flag.

All four of the flags are currently flown at city hall.

Similar flag discussions have taken place across the county throughout the last year and while they are not typically explicitly about the pride flag, a lot of the opposition to these policies has come from the LGBTQ community.

“This is divisive, and it should not happen,” said local Steven Burrell.

There were strong opinions from the public both for and against the proposed flag policy in Oceanside Wednesday evening.

“The American flag is a good representation for all Americans. If you think you need more, you’re narcissistic and maybe you’re not American,” said local Patrick Higuera.

After the city received a request to display a “sanctity of life” flag during the month January, which is a pro-life symbol, councilmembers Rick Robinson and Peter Weiss proposed an official policy about what flags should be flown over city hall.

“By displaying anything but the flags that unite us all, this causes division and opens a slippery slope for any organization to come along and display flags,” said Laura Bassett.

The topic was polarizing for many in the LGBTQ community who have felt like similar policies throughout the county have been a pathway to prevent the pride flag from being flown.

“Please tell our constituents the reason why diversity and inclusion doesn’t matter when you all vote on a policy that infringes on my civil rights by not flying the rainbow flag during pride month,” said local Jeri Nicolas.

The majority of people in favor of the policy argued the message of the flags already suggested is inclusion.

“We should respect and rally around government institutions and government flags are a symbol of that unity. Flag displays by third-party groups are not appropriate on government buildings,” said Richard Newton.

Mayor Esther Sanchez proposed approving flying the Pride flag for the month of June, but ultimately that motion failed 3-2.

Councilmembers had a hard time coming to a consensus on how to move forward with a flag policy, so ultimately nothing changed about how the city already operates regarding the flags that are flown.