WASHINGTON – A Carlsbad man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, authorities said Friday.

Department of Justice officials say that 40-year-old James McGrew of Carlsbad pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the breach of the Capitol building, which occurred as lawmakers were counting electoral votes to confirm Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.

Court documents say that McGrew was one of the rioters who attacked the Upper West Terrace doors of the Capitol, all the while filming his actions. In the video, DOJ officials stated that the Carlsbad resident shouted “let’s go” 14 times before exclaiming to the crowd, “we took this thing.”

The man then is believed to have entered the Capitol around 2:45 p.m. and moved into the Rotunda shortly after. Roughly 20 minutes later, McGrew is accused of pushing one Capitol Police officer and striking another.

As officers attempted to push McGrew and other rioters back, the SoCal resident struck an officer and lunged for their baton. McGrew then became involved in another altercation with an officer before eventually being pushed out of the Rotunda at 3:22 p.m.

Despite being forced to exit, prosecutors say that the man then joined in with a group attempting to breach the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance and around 4:13 p.m., launched a wooden handrail with metal brackets at law enforcement officials, hitting the shield of one officer.

McGrew was arrested on May 28, 2021, in Arizona and will be sentenced on Aug. 9. The Carlsbad man faces up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.