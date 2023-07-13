ESCONDIDIO, Calif. — Four teens were detained Thursday morning in connection to a string of burglaries in North County, authorities said.

According to the Escondido Police Department, the teens, who are reported to be from the Hemet area, are suspected of burglarizing multiple businesses in San Marcos and Escondido.

This included restaurants, a donut shop, a nail salon and a clothing store, among other locations. Authorities say alarms went off at some of these businesses, prompting a police response.

EPD told FOX 5 officers eventually caught up with the suspects who were traveling in an unspecified vehicle. During a confrontation, authorities say the teen driver hit a police car before hitting a tree on West Washington and Centre City Parkway.

“When officers arrived on the scene, as the officer was exiting his vehicle, the suspects backed into the officers vehicle — ramming it — and then fled the scene,” said Sgt. Russ Whitaker, EPD. “An approximate four-minute pursuit ensued. After which, the vehicle lost control and crashed into the tree.”

No police officers were injured during this incident. However, two of the teens were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The exact nature of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“Based on the evidence found in the vehicles, it’s determined right now we’re up to a dozen commercial burglaries, where they broke into different beauty supply businesses and some other restaurants — committed a good amount of theft in both Escondido and San Marcos,” said Sgt. Whitaker.

EPD also says a safe was recovered from inside the vehicle occupied by the teens. It’s yet to be determined which business it belongs to in this string of burglaries.

The scene is still active near the crash as authorities investigate and work to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.