OCEANSIDE – Riders who use the North County Transit District’s Breeze bus line will soon have to make some scheduling adjustments as the district deals with a bus driver shortage.

“Every transit agency in the country has been feeling the effects of the labor shortage,” said Chris Orlando, chief of planning for NCTD.

Because of the driver shortage, the district is having to reduce service on some of the busiest Breeze routes.

NCTD is expected to release the new scheduling later this week and changes will take effect April 3.

Orlando says the times between buses on those routes are increasing from 15 to 20 minutes apart to one bus every 30 minutes.

“Over the last few months, we’ve noticed we’ve had too many canceled trips. So the goal here is to reduce the number of canceled trips and create a much more reliable schedule for our riders,” said Orlando.

Breeze bus routes cover about a thousand square miles across north county.

Orlando says schedule changes will affect routes between Oceanside, Vista, and Escondido the most.

The district’s down 30 drivers, partly because of a wave of COVID infections and the district is struggling to find new drivers.

“Our drivers have had to carry a heavy burden during this time. They’re getting called in on their day off or asked to work overtime,” said Orlando.

He says the scheduling is even more challenging because ridership is up — with more than 11,000 riders on weekdays.

“We know every trip matters for out customers. No matter what’s going on, they want to make sure when they’re at that stop that bus is going to show up. That’s what we’re trying to do with this change,” said Orlando.