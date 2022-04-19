OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The North County Transit District on Tuesday announced updated COVID-19 guidelines after a federal judge in Florida struck down a mask mandate for planes and public transportation around the country.

According to officials with NCTD, masks and face coverings will no longer be required for riders while on trains and buses or while waiting in NCTD stations.

“Based on updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the North Country Transit District will no longer require face coverings to be worn onboard vehicles or in stations, effective immediately,” officials said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Face covering and masks are still permitted for anyone “needing or choosing to” wear one on the North County transportation methods.