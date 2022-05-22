ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are monitoring a multi-acre fire in Escondido, authorities said.

Cal Fire Captain Neil Czapinski told FOX 5 Sunday afternoon that the incident is a vegetation fire currently blazing across three acres near 1700 La Honda Drive with the potential to expand to five acres.

Crews with both Cal Fire and the Escondido Fire Department are at the scene and working to put out the blaze. One helicopter is also on scene assisting.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.