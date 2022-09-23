ENCINITAS — A man turned himself into authorities in response to a warrant for his arrest after he was suspected of multiple indecent exposure reports, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Deputies with the department’s North Coastal Station in Encinitas received reports from women on Aug. 12, 14 and 16 that a man had exposed himself to them while sitting in a vehicle, Lt. Christopher Lawrence said in a news release.

In response to each incident, deputies searched the reported areas but were unable to locate the suspect, according to the department. The suspect and vehicle were described similarly in each case.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to identify 27-year-old Yazen Hamoode as a possible suspect, Lawrence said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Hamoode, who later turned himself in to police custody. He is due in court on Nov. 2 where he faces four counts of indecent exposure, according to the department.