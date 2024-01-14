ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man was fatally struck by a southbound BNSF freight train in Encinitas Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vulcan and D Street.

Responding deputies confirmed the man did not survive his injuries. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will publicly identify the victim once his family is notified.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit (TEU) investigates incidents along the routes of the North County Transit District, which BNSF uses. Sheriff’s deputies from the North Coastal station requested that the Sheriff’s TEU respond and conduct an investigation.

There are no further details at this time. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at (858) 565-5200.

This marks the third person to be struck and killed by a train in three days.

A North County Transit District COASTER train struck a man attempting to cross the tracks near Sorrento Valley Thursday morning, and a second man was hit and killed by a COASTER train near the Mission Hills neighborhood on that same day.