VISTA (CNS) – A man accused of driving under the influence, then fatally striking a man who was standing by his disabled vehicle on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that include murder.

Douglas Payne, 51, of Carlsbad, is accused of hitting the 65-year-old victim late Wednesday on southbound Interstate 5, north of Cannon Road.

At around 11:15 p.m., Payne’s vehicle veered out of the freeway lanes for unknown reasons and collided with a Ford Explorer parked on the freeway’s right shoulder, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.

The impact sent the Explorer into the victim, identified in the criminal complaint as Juan Flores-Hernandez. The victim, who authorities said was a resident of the Sun City neighborhood of Menifee in Riverside County, died at the scene.

In addition to murder, Payne is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of DUI causing injury. He remains in custody without bail.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.