ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man who was killed after police say he fired at officers in Escondido last week has been identified by authorities.

The incident occurred Friday, Nov. 3 after authorities received a call about a man in a sleeping bag on the porch of a mobile home in the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway around 6:40 a.m.

The man reportedly left the porch after the call came in and began pushing a motorcycle through the mobile home complex, San Diego police said. Responding officers with the Escondido Police Department contacted the man about 10 minutes later.

While speaking with the man, police learned he had a felony warrant for a parole violation out of Indiana. As officers began to detain the man, authorities say he turned and began to run. The man the reached for his waistband and pulled a firearm, according SDPD.

The man pointed it across his body at the officers and fired multiple rounds, police said. Both of the officers fired multiple times at the man, striking him at least one time.

The man fell on the ground next to some bushes and then rolled over with the gun, again pointing it in the direction of officers, SDPD said. This prompted one of the officers to fire several more rounds at him.

Officer began rendering aid the man, including CPR, until paramedics arrived. The man, now identified as 48-year-old Douglas Quinn, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police confirmed.

No officers were injured or struck by gunfire during this incident.

The first involved officer is now identified as Michael Statti, who’s been employed by EPD for about one year and is currently assigned to patrol.

The second involved officer is now identified as Anthony Lay, who’s been employed by

EPD for around six years.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.