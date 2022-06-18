OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Oceanside, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:28 a.m. when officers with the Oceanside Police Department were dispatched to State Route 76 just west of Douglas Drive. Early reports indicated that a motorist had been struck and killed after exiting his vehicle on westbound SR-76.

Upon arrival, police located a man lying in the middle of the road. The man, whose identity has not been made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had pulled over on the roadway’s north shoulder for an unknown reason. The next time the man was seen he was lying in the road, according to witness statements made by police.

A driver noticed the man lying in the middle of the road and attempted to avoid him but ultimately hit the unidentified man. The driver then pulled over and called 911.

Police say that alcohol or speed are believed to have factored in this collision.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to investigators at 760-435-4412.