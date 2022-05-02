SAN DIEGO – Authorities have arrested a man who is suspected of setting several fires in North County over the last week.

Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department say that 22-year-old Rogelio Ramirez was detained near the scene of a Monday morning brush fire at the intersection of Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard in Vista. The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of setting the Monday fire, as well as fires on April 28 in Vista and Oceanside.

The incidents in April were both vegetation fires and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires before they spread or anyone was injured.

Ramirez has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility – the 22-year-old faces six counts of suspicion of arson.

The matter remains under investigation by deputies with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.