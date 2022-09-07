VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of multiple burglaries in North County, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Sunday, Sep. 4, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported commercial burglary in the 1600 block of South Melrose Drive in Vista.

Deputies found that a business had been broken into, with two cash registers being stolen, Sgt. Alfred Gathings said in a news release. The amount of cash stolen from the business has not yet been determined.

During their investigation, authorities determined that a suspect had went to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Live Oak Road after the burglary.

Authorities were able to locate Victor Diaz, 37, inside the complex with the help a K9 unit and the sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter. He was taken into custody without incident, Gathings said.

While investigating inside the apartment, deputies found the two missing registers, about $200 in cash and the clothes Diaz was believed to have worn during the burglary, the department said. Deputies also found a stolen handgun and ammunition from a separate recent burglary.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Vista substation identified Diaz as a possible suspect in five separate burglaries altogether.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. He is facing several felony burglary charges, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and in possession of stolen property, jail records show.

Authorities are continuing to investigate in order to determine if Diaz may have been involved in any other burglaries, the department said.