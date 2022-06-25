CARLSBAD, Calif. – A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in the Carlsbad brush fire that triggered home evacuations Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

59-year-old David Prosser of Carlsbad was arrested Saturday afternoon after witnesses identified him as the man who was seen lighting an object on fire and throwing it into brush, igniting a fire that shut down roads and caused evacuations in North County.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. when officials with the Carlsbad Police Department received a call reporting a brush fire in the 2400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers were told by witnesses that a man had been seen intentionally setting the fire.

While searching the area, police located the man who matched the suspect’s description provided by witnesses, and Prosser was subsequently arrested for resisting officers and later identified by witnesses.

The 59-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for examination and then booked into the Vista Detention Facility where he remains, officials say.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist with extinguishing the fire and the blaze caused shutdowns of some streets in the area throughout the afternoon. Carlsbad Police officials say that no one was injured, however.

The matter remains under investigation by police at this time. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Sgt. Jon Boyce at 442-339-5561 or detective Chris Collier at 442-339-5569. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers HERE.