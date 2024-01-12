ENCINITAS, Calif. — Did someone say landslide? The City of Encinitas sure did.

Located along 6 miles of coastline in northern San Diego County, this beach town is known for its steep mesa bluffs and flat-topped coastal areas.

It’s also known for an existing natural historic landslide at Beacon’s Beach, which is located in the northern portion of the seaside city.

That landslide “reactivated” during the early morning hours on Wednesday, city officials explained. This caused portions of the area to move downslope to the west, creating numerous visible cracks in the existing slope.

The area, which the city said has been active historically, is currently unstable and unsafe. The “reactivated” landslide caused damage to the existing access trail, a popular beach entry location for surfers and locals who are headed to the sand below.

“Effective immediately, the beach access trail is temporarily closed and the beach area around the trail should be avoided by all persons until further notice,” the city noted in a public statement released Thursday.

Officials are advising residents and visitors against breaching the current fence or entering this area. The parking lot will remain open at this time, but may be closed if conditions worsen.

The city said it will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.