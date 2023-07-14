Police car on the street at night.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A juvenile was critically stabbed in North County Thursday night, authorities confirmed to FOX 5.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at North Ash Street and Ball Avenue in Escondido, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Authorities say the male victim, whose age and identity have not yet been released, was transported to Palomar Medical Center in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police say no suspect has been located at this time. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information connected to this stabbing is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.