SAN DIEGO – Free healthcare services were offered Monday to more than 150 homeless individuals living in North County.

Neighborhood Healthcare partnered up with Interfaith Community Services to host the event which provides basic hygiene and healthcare services to homeless individuals in Escondido. This is the second year the event has taken place. It is held at Interfaith Community Services’ Escondido location from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several services were offered to attendees, including:

Shower facilities

Haircut services

Blood pressure checks

Mobile laundry services

Foot exam and nail trimming

Complementary toiletries, dental hygiene bags, t-shirts, socks and shoes

Shelter assistance

Community resource assistance

Neighborhood Healthcare is a regional Federally Qualified Health Center which provides a range of medical, dental and behavioral health services throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties.

According to Interfaith Community Services’ website, the organization has been “helping people help themselves” since 1979, with the goal of empowering “people in need to stabilize and improve their lives through comprehensive programs, in partnership with diverse faith communities and people of compassion.”

The organization provides a number of programs designed to empower hungry, homeless and low-income community members to begin a pathway towards self-sufficiency. Each year, Interfaith Community Services impacts more than 20,000 community members by providing basic needs and nutrition support, social services, shelter and housing, employment development, youth programs, senior services, veterans programs and addiction recovery support.

Anyone in need of assistance can find a list of resources offered by InterFaith Community Services HERE. Those who would like to donate to the cause do so on their website.