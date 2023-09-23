CARLSBAD, Calif. — A new pilot program launched in Carlsbad this month, providing free and eco-friendly transportation services.

Carlsbad Good Ride is an on-demand electric car service that gives those staying at lodging within the city a free lift, Visit Carlsbad announced in a news release.

With this service, guests can get to key destinations within the area such as the beach, Carlsbad Village, attractions, dining, and shopping

How it works

Rides can be booked through the Circuit app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Riders select their location within Carlsbad, enter a pick-up and drop-off location, and then wait for their driver.

For visitors who need assistance with the mobile app, Visit Carlsbad says staff at all hotels and resorts will be available to help guests call a Circuit ride to and from their desired destination.

Riders must be at least 18 years old to request a ride or otherwise accompanied by an adult. Children must weigh at least 65 pounds or use a child seat that’s brought by an adult rider.

How many passengers are allowed?

Vehicles with Carlsbad Good Ride are a mix of ten-passenger vans and five-passenger sedans. All vehicles in the fleet are 100% electric.

Did you bring you furry friend? Visit Carlsbad says Circuit vehicles are pet-friendly at the discretion of each driver.

A wheelchair-accessible ride is also available upon request through the mobile app.

When is this service available?

This pilot program will run until Aug. 31, 2024. Operating hours are Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through March 31. Then, the car service will expand to daily hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until the program’s end date.