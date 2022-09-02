OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Firefighters are working to put out a small brush fire in North County, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive, around 12:30 Friday afternoon, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

As of 1 p.m., a public information officer with OPD stated that the fire is roughly one acre.

A business located on the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard was asked to evacuate as a precaution, OPD said on Twitter.

Eastbound Oceanside Boulevard is closed at Rancho Del Oro and police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time while crews work to extinguish the blaze.

No other information was made immediately available.

