OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Officials with the Oceanside Police Department say that a brush fire that spread across North County Sunday afternoon, forcing evacuations for some residents, has been contained.

In a press conference hosted late Sunday, officials say the blaze spread up to 75 acres after breaking out in an open area off Wala Drive, one of the last residential streets bordering Camp Pendleton on its southeast side.

Oceanside Police Department announced evacuations on Twitter around 1:20 p.m. According to an updating list from the police department’s account, evacuating residents in the following areas:

All of Wala Drive

300 block of Rimhurst Court

300 block of Shadow Tree Drive

Authorities set up an evacuation center at nearby El Camino High School, which is located on Rancho Del Oro Road.

Officials said to expect street closures in the immediate area to clear the way for fire trucks and other equipment. They also asked people to avoid driving through the neighborhood or flying drones overhead, as air support was expected to help fight the flames.

Black smoke billowed from the area and could be seen throughout North County.

Cal Fire San Diego said crews from its agency were helping Oceanside Fire Department. Officials with the North County Fire Protection District, Vista, Encinitas and Carlsbad fire departments were also involved.

Camp Pendleton, the U.S. Marine Corps base, has ample open space and frequently burns in brush fires. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of Sunday’s fire was on land belonging to the base.

Smoke could be seen throughout northern San Diego County as a brush fire burned near Camp Pendleton, prompting evacuations in a small Oceanside community on June 12, 2022. (KSWB)

Check back for updates to this developing story.