OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three adults and three children were displaced following a fire at residential duplex in Oceanside Thursday.

According to the Oceanside Fire Department, a blaze broke out at a structure on the 300 block of Magdalena Drive around 3:05 p.m.

The first arriving fire engine was met with heavy smoke and flames engulfing the rear side of the

duplex, fire officials explained.

Firefighters quickly established a water supply from a nearby fire hydrant and pulled an attack hose line to conduct a primary search for any potential victims while also working to extinguish the growing fire, said OFD.

Additional firefighters were then assigned to the roof for ventilation needs. They were able to cut holes in the roof to let the gases and smoke out of the structure in order to help inside crews combat the fire, fire officials explained.

“Their diligent and courageous actions allowed them to bring the fire under control within 25 minutes. The firefighters ensured the safety of all occupants, who had already evacuated the premises prior to their arrival,” OFD wrote in a press release on the matter.

There were no injuries reported and all individuals affected by the incident were provided with support and resources from the Red Cross.

The fire caused significant damage to the duplex. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by Oceanside Fire Investigators, who are working to determine the factors the led to this incident.