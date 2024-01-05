The signs come months after the city's new ban on smoking and vaping went into effect.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas installed dozens of “no smoking” signs across the city last week to encourage compliance with its new local ban on smoking and vaping in public places.

Over 66 metal signs were strategically installed on streetlamps and other poles in 36 different areas of the city to remind people of the ordinance. Most have been placed along Coast Highway 101 from Leucadia to Cardiff.

The ban, which was adopted last February and went into effect in July, is considered one of the strictest non-smoking policies in all of Southern California.

Under the ordinance, smoking within 20 feet of public places or near areas of employment would be considered a violation of the ban, resulting in a penalty from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office ranging from $50 to $1,000 for violators depending on the severity.

First time offenders will receive the lowest fine, $50, after an infraction. Deputies have been instructed to add $50 to the charge for each repeat offense.

Proponents say these measures aid in mitigating the harmful effects of smoking on public health and the environment — like secondhand smoke and pollution caused by used cigarette butts or vaping waste.

Local officials encourage businesses in the area to follow the regulations by eliminating any smoking areas from within their premises. It is also recommended that they display “Smoke-Free Encinitas” signs or decals to inform patrons of the city’s ban.

People can still smoke on private residential properties, as well as inside vehicles while actively driving. Hotels and motels must may also have up to 30% of its property designated for smoking and vaping.