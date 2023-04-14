CARLSBAD, Calif. — An empty fishing boat was found Friday in a jetty near Tamarack State Beach in Carlsbad.

Crews with the Carlsbad Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards were working to remove the small fishing boat from the jetty.

The circumstances that led to the boat being stuck on the rocks are still under investigation.

The boat was empty when crews had gained access to the vessel and nobody was spotted in the water in the surrounding area.

The U.S. Coast Guard did a sweep of the area to see if there was anybody in the water, but they did not spot anyone.

The boat was secured approximately 1,000 feet off shore and crews will be towing it to the Oceanside Harbor, the City of Carlsbad said.