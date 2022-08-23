OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Riverside and San Diego County was arrested early Tuesday morning after crashing into a concrete barrier, authorities said.

CHP dispatch first received a call from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department around 11:50 p.m. Monday reporting that deputies were looking for a 24-year-old man wanted in a vandalism incident, according to PIO Hunter Gerber.

Officers with Riverside County CHP found the man’s vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Cruze, and began a pursuit which eventually left Riverside County and entered San Diego County. The driver initially was headed in the direction of Temecula but ended up in Oceanside.

Oceanside CHP and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to the chase and assisted officers who were already pursuing the suspect.

At 12:05 a.m., the 24-year-old collided with an irrigation pipe and a concrete barrier on state Route 76 near Horse Ranch Creek Road.

Officials say the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and he was taken into custody following the incident.

It is unclear if the man was injured in the collision.