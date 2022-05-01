ESCONDIDO (CNS) – Fire crews returning to their station Sunday spotted heavy smoke coming from the roof of a commercial building on Auto Park Way, officials said.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Escondido Fire Department crews located and contained a fire caused by a large lithium ion battery pack in about 20 minutes at the TransPower building at 2415 Auto Park Way.

The smoldering fire produced thick, toxic smoke, which activated the smoke alarm but did not cause the sprinkler system to discharge, said Battalion Chief Jeff Sargis of the EFD.

Firefighters removed the battery pack and cleared the smoke from the building, Sargis said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Nine fire engines, two truck companies, two rescue ambulances and three battalion chiefs responded to the fire.

Escondido Police Department units provided road closures and assistance was provided by the San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe and Vista Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

