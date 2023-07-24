DEL MAR, Calif. – Del Mar officials are exploring options for future policies about short-term rentals in the city, discussing what kinds of regulations community members might want to see during a city council meeting on Monday.

Some Del Mar residents at the meeting who operate short-term rentals — or units rented out for less than 30 days at a time — voiced concerned that potential regulations could hinder their business, which officials say currently accounts for about 5% of all housing units in the city.

“I think any restriction put upon us should be backed up with data,” one resident who operates a short-term rental, Gina Mattern, said during Monday’s meeting.

“Don’t try and take away the right of 365 days a year,” said Kimberly Jackson, another short-term operator and resident. “I’m in favor of a two night minimum, a three night minimum at the very most.”

Earlier this month, the Del Mar City Council decided it it was time to start the process of setting policies on short term rentals.

On Monday, the body took to the next step by weighing eight guiding principles for forming a local ordinance, including things like maintaining the residential character of neighborhoods and considering the distribution of short-term rentals throughout the community.

Things that residents want the council to consider as they explore these principles for implementing rules or regulations is what residents voiced their opinions about during the meeting.

“If we have a problem, that should be reported,” Mattern added. “If we have no reports, we have no problem and I feel any restriction or loss of rights should be directly related to solving problems.”

In 2016, the city adopted a moratorium on any new short-term rentals.

According to the city, between January and April of this year there were 116 active units, with the average stay lasting about 3.7 days. The the average rate for a stay in one of the rentals was estimated to be about $630 per night.

“Please include in the analysis that there are owner-operators that are residents of Del Mar,” said Steven McDowell another resident at Monday’s meeting. “We did not do this as an investment. We do this as a means to be more involved in our community.”

Del Mar will have several meetings to come on this topic over the coming months. Up next is a City Council meeting on Sept. 5 that will focus on a presentation by the city attorney to discuss court cases involving regulations of short-term rentals.