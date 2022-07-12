PALOMAR MOUNTAIN, Calif.- California Highway Patrol officials announced Tuesday that they had discovered a vehicle connected to a police pursuit that occurred over the weekend.

The abandoned car was found by officers at CHP’s Oceanside station Monday afternoon in the Pauma area.

The chase occurred Sunday afternoon when CHP officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a broken taillight on an Audi sedan on State Route 76 near Red Gate Road. The driver did not yield to officers and at one point drove through an orange grove to evade officials.

Officers lost sight at Rincon Ranch Road and despite a perimeter search being executed, the vehicle was not immediately found.

During the chase, the unidentified driver threw a backpack out of the window. The backpack was recovered by officials and a loaded handgun was found inside.

The matter remains under investigation by California Highway Patrol officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Aaron Sanchez at 760-643-3400.