CAMP PENDLEDTON, Calif. — Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton warned residents Tuesday that smoke may be visible amid a vegetation fire, which remained active as of Wednesday night.

The impacted area, according to the Marine Corps base, is confined within the Whiskey Impact Area. The map below shows the exact location of the fire:

A vegetation fire was reported within the Whiskey Impact Area on Camp Pendleton Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Credit: Camp Pendleton)

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department (CPFD) responded to the scene Tuesday, and reported around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday that the fire had been 20% contained with 3,500 acres burned.

As of Thursday, the Canyon Fire was reported to be 50% contained with 7,000 acres burned.

Camp Pendleton says there are no current threats to personnel or structures. CPFD will remain on scene to monitor to the blaze until it is fully extinguished.