VISTA, Calif. – Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Vista Station are investigating a physical altercation at Vista High School, authorities said.

Two separate incidents inside the Vista High School varsity football locker room occurred on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, according to a release sent out Tuesday afternoon.

Initially, the incidents were investigated as sexual assault as that’s what was first reported to law enforcement on Friday, Sept. 2. The case was changed to a battery investigation after law enforcement spoke with the 14-year-old victim, his mother, and other students and parents.

“It was determined from the investigation that a sexual assault did not happen,” Vista deputies said.

A video was provided to investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and showed the teenager being pushed to the ground by a group of other boys. The victim was not injured in the incident.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

The Vista Unified School District is conducting its own internal investigation.