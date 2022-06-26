ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A man has been arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run in a collision that killed a 14-year-old in Escondido, authorities said.

70-year-old Jon Edwin Kiesel was arrested and charged on suspicion of hit and run in the incident that took place in North County on June 25.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when the 14-year-old boy was crossing during a “no walk” period at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue. The vehicle, which was headed northbound on a green light, struck the teen and drove off.

Police said that an initial investigation, which utilized evidence, witness statements, and law enforcement databases, led officers to identify a black 2021 Lexus RX350 in the crash, leading them to the 70-year-old suspect.

Kiesel was taken into police custody Sunday around 1 p.m. and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the Escondido Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.