OCEANSIDE, Calif. — It was a moment captured by an artist’s eye — Friday night’s waxing crescent moon hovered above the Oceanside Pier, almost perfectly aligned to its center.

“The moon winks goodnight,” described Travis Griffith in a social media post shared on both Instagram and X. This local photographer and creator of Light and Magic Art was in the right place at the right time, capturing on camera a moment that can be compared to the famous Scrippshenge.

As reported by FOX 5 time and time again, the Scrippshenge spectacle can viewed once or twice a year when the setting sun dips toward the horizon, perfectly aligning between the support beams of the Scripps Pier in La Jolla.

Though this crescent moon is not framed from above like the aforementioned sunset sought by so many year and year, Griffith’s photo depicts the Oceanside Pier’s ramp as a pathway leading directly to a hanging Luna. It’s almost like the moon is at reach.

It wasn’t fate that brought Griffith to the right location to make this capture, instead it was strategy. The artist uses an app to plan picture perfect shots.

“It’ll tell you when the sun is coming up or going down, when the moon rises, when the moon sets, when the Galactic Center is visible and from where,” Griffith explained.” And so this app is cool because you can place your little pin here and it’ll tell you where that moon is going to set in relation to where that pin is.”

For Dec. 15, the app showed that the crescent moon would set at 7:43 p.m. Griffith used his skills to align his camera accordingly, getting a shot of the moon hanging right above the ramp of the pier. It was a fleeting moment, as Griffith said the moon sunk quickly.

The local photographers recently started a YouTube channel, where he tells the stories of how he pursues the right moments for these captures. Friday’s journey can be viewed here.

The 1954 foot long wooden Oceanside Pier — the longest of its kind in California — is a commonplace for Travis to seek out “light and magic” for photography that’s truly alluring. More photos can viewed on his Instagram page.

“When we peer deep into a scene that soothes us, makes us wonder, or feels something like home, we’re transported to a place in our minds where we remember that life can be whatever we choose,” Griffith wrote on his art webpage. “This isn’t art you hang and forget. It’s a reminder every day to lose yourself in the whimsical in order to truly find yourself in the present.”

On Friday night, the moon was 2.31 days old and 6.96% illuminated with a tilt of 111.365 degrees, according to Nine Planets. This informative website about the Solar System also noted Friday’s moon was approximately 368,999.40 kilometers from Earth, or about 229285.5 miles away.