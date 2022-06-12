SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested three teenagers suspected of robbing nine individuals at gunpoint throughout San Marcos on Sunday, authorities said.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds are suspected of robbing nine people within a two-and-a-half-hour span. Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department say that all victims gave similar descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle used in this string of robberies, a Toyota Tacoma.

Deputies located the vehicle around 2 p.m. near Knoll Road and conducted a traffic stop where all three suspects were detained.

During an initial investigation, deputies discovered that the truck driven by the suspects was stolen on Saturday from Vista.

The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and gun-related charges.

Deputies say that none of the victims were injured during these incidents.