ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Two residents and one firefighter suffered injuries during a structure fire in Escondido on Sunday, the Escondido Fire Department said in a press release.

Officials received reports of a residential structure fire at 10:23 a.m. and responded to the scene at 1749 Fairdale Avenue. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of a home and took immediate action.

The blaze was contained and controlled in a back bedroom within about 24 minutes, the release noted. This prevented any additional fire spread to the remainder of the house.

Two residents were treated for injuries at the scene, but fire officials said both adamantly refused transport to a hospital.

A third incident was reported with the department saying one firefighter suffered a minor orthopedic injury.

Housing for the two displaced tenants was coordinated by the San Diego Red Cross and $750 worth of gift cards were provided for their basic relief needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Escondido Fire Department said working smoke detectors provide effective early warning against house fires and encouraged the public to check alarms this holiday season.