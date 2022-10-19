Authorities at the scene of a stabbing that wounded a boy in Oceanside on Oct. 18, 2022. (Sideo.TV)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in North County Tuesday evening has died, the Oceanside Police Department announced

The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. at 4300 Mesa Drive in a parking lot next to Martin Luther King Junior Park, Oceanside police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said in a news release.

First responders found that the boy had been driven a short distance to the area of Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way. He was taken to Tri-City Medical Center with life-threatening stab wounds to his chest, Atenza said.

Around 11 p.m., the 16-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to police.

The boy has been identified by authorities but his name has not been publicly released.

Police confirmed the attacker is at large.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to contact Detective VandenBerg with Oceanside police’s crimes of violence division at 760-453-4237 or at jvandenberg@oceansideca.org.

Fox 5’s Domenick Candelieri contributed to this report.

