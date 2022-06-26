ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A 14-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run in Escondido Saturday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when officials with the Escondido Police Department received a call reporting that a person had been struck near the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the 14-year-old boy in the street and began administering CPR until Escondido Fire Department officials arrived on scene and transported the boy to Palomar Medical Center. The teen later died from his injuries, authorities said.

An initial investigation revealed that the boy had been using the crosswalk of Bear Valley Parkway at Grand Avenue when a vehicle headed north on Bear Valley Parkway struck the teen.

The vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene after the collision. No description of a suspect or car involved was released by police.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to lead investigator, officer Paul Smyth, at 760-839-4423. You can also use the anonymous tip line by calling 760-743-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.