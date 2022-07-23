FALLBROOK, Calif. – One person is dead and another was injured after a small plane crashed near the Fallbrook Airpark Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officials with the North County Fire Protection District are investigating the crash, which took place in the 2500 block of Olive Hill Road, just outside of the Fallbrook Airpark.

Police arrest man suspected in 2019 homicide

“We had a total of two patients. We are sadden to report one patient was dead on scene and another was transported to a trauma center in critical condition,” North County Fire Protection District officials said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.