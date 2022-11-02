OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Bus and train rides will be free for North County residents on Election Day, announced the North County Transit District.

All BREEZE, COASTER, SPRINTER, FLEX and LIFT transportation services will be free of charge on on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to ensure residents are able to reach their designated polling place, said NCTD.

“We are offering free rides to residents on one of the most important days for our country – Election Day,” said NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Councilmember, Jewel Edson. “We want North County residents to have every opportunity to participate in our democracy. Free rides will help bridge the gap between where people live and where they can cast their vote on November 8.”

NCTD said services will operate on a normal schedule, which can be found here. To find out where to take a transit to a polling location in your area, check out this online map.

Dozens of North County polling locations are being offered by the San Diego County Registrar. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.