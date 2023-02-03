OCEANSIDE, Calif. – There’s even more of a reason to take public transportation on Saturday. All rides on North County Transit District (NCTD) will be free that day to commemorate what would have been Rosa Parks’ 110th birthday.

NCTD announced that it will be offering free rides Saturday on COASTER, BREEZE, SPRINTER, FLEX and LIFT. This one-day-only offer does not include transfers to Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) or AMTRAK Rail 2 Rail services.

This marks the first time NCTD has celebrated Parks’ birthday, also known as Transit Equity Day.

The special day has been celebrated in other parts of the country since 2018.

“Commemorating Ms. Parks’ birthday by offering free rides highlights the need to ensure equitable access to public transportation,” said Matthew O. Tucker, NCTD Executive Director. “Decades after Ms. Parks’ bold decision, we must continue to advocate for accessible, reliable, and affordable public transportation for all.”

Parks is best known for being a civil rights advocate ever since she was riding home on a bus when she refused to give up her seat to white riders.