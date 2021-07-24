North County teen killed in suspected DUI crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A teenage girl was killed in a fiery, three-car crash late Friday, and police suspect the man who caused the collision of DUI.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on El Camino Real in Oceanside. As a driver headed south on the street near Fire Mountain Drive, he crossed over the center median, hit a fire hydrant and continued on into oncoming traffic, according to Oceanside Police Department.

The man hit two northbound cars as he careened into the northbound lanes, sparking a fire in at least one of the vehicles, cell phone video obtained by Sideo.tv shows. One of the two northbound vehicles ended up flipped on its roof, and two people were trapped inside.

Police say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Dalila Jebrail of Oceanside, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old who had been riding in Jebrail’s car was rescued and taken to the hospital “for several injuries,” OPD said.

The man who police say caused the crash was also taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. “He is being investigated on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol,” police said in a statement.

A man from the third vehicle involved in the crash suffered minor injuries but was released after speaking to paramedics at the scene.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is leading an ongoing investigation into the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431