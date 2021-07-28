North County substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges

SAN DIEGO – A North County substitute teacher and Boy Scout leader was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing “several thousand” child sexual abuse images.

An investigation by detectives in the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force into 31-year-old Andrew Jared Primes was initiated following a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report found that Primes had transmitted several images which contained potential child sexual abuse imagery, according to an agency news release.

Detectives determined that Primes was in possession of and had transmitted thousands of images with such imagery. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and detectives have seized multiple devices from Primes that will be analyzed for additional evidence.

Primes previously was employed by the Poway Unified School District and the San Dieguito Union High School District and served as a leader and instructor at the Boys Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp, the agency said.

Investigators say they’re now looking for potential victims of Primes.

Anyone who suspects that Primes victimized children by phone apps, social media or email is being asked to contact investigator Ron Burleson at rburleson@sdicac.org.