North County students protest to demand racial equality

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Students, parents and teachers gathered Friday at San Dieguito Academy to protest what organizers call the school board’s lack of action on concerns raised over social justice reforms.

“We want them to make changes to the schools and their curriculum to be more inclusive and inviting to all cultures,” student Aya Jaffer said.

Students shared stories of racist encounters with fellow students, including the use of incendiary language.

“A lot of people have been called all over the San Dieguito Unified School District the hard “r” n-word and also have been discriminated and laughed out of groups because of their ehtnicity, and we would like to change that environment for our students,” said Joy Ruppert, a student organizer from San Dieguito Academy.

An estimated 100 protesters shouted at passing cars until the sun went down Friday evening. Organizers said they will be back until the district hears their voices.