SAN DIEGO – A North County high school student spoke with FOX 5 after winning the “Congressional App Challenge.”

Rinny Khandelwal goes to Del Norte High School in 4S Ranch. She created the app called “Teen Space,” for Apple’s IOS system.

The app is essentially a trivia game that teaches safety awareness on several topics, including drug abuse, relationships and active shooter scenarios.

Khandelwal said she was inspired to create the app when her school faced two bomb threats and an active shooter threat last year.

“The fear was very real,” Khandelwal referenced the shooter threat her school experienced in 2022. “That fear lingered for a while and it got me thinking that maybe if we knew more about what to do if anything had happened, we could have taken the situation more calmly. And maybe have taken action.”

“Teen Space,” also has good driving tips and internet safety suggestions.

The app will be showcased on the U.S. House of Representatives website and the “Congressional App Challenge” website.

Congressman Mike Levin named Khandelwal the winner on New Year’s Eve. An award ceremony is now being planned for her.

Levin said along with the app challenge, there is also a yearly congressional arts challenge for high school students.