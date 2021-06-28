North County spot fires close westbound SR-78, apartments evacuated

VISTA, Calif. – A series of small spot fires broke out Monday night in Vista, prompting evacuations of some local apartments and forcing the closure of westbound lanes of traffic on SR-78, officials said.

The fires started around 8:45 p.m. and scorched a total of 3-4 acres, but the forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to the Vista Fire Department. Firefighters say the blaze had five separate starts along westbound lanes of the freeway from Sycamore Avenue to Mar Vista Drive.

Twenty-two units spanning multiple agencies were assigned to get the fires under control.

Some apartment units were evacuated in the process, but no buildings caught on fire as a result, Vista firefighters said. Two vehicles were reported as being burned up in a parking lot near the freeway, according to the agency.

The Sycamore Avenue on-ramp to westbound SR-78 was closed while crews were on the scene.

Update: Only WB SR-78 closed between Sycamore Ave. to Mar Vista Dr. due to a brush fire. EB SR-78 remains open at this time. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 29, 2021

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Check back for updates on this developing story.