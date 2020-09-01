North County shooting victim identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend in Fallbrook.

Deputies were sent to investigate reports of gunfire shortly after noon Saturday. They found Salvador Galvan, 56, mortally wounded in front of a home in the 700 block of Convertible Lane, near East Mission Road, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics pronounced Galvan dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

No suspects have been identified, the lieutenant said.