OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A school in North County may be closing it’s doors for good due to safety concerns.

The soil underneath Reynolds Elementary, located at 4575 Douglas Dr. in Oceanside, was determined unstable by engineers who conducted tests for the school’s remodel plan, a spokesperson for the Oceanside Unified School District confirmed Tuesday.

The district made the following statement on the issue, “Several tests revealed soil liquefaction. Soil liquefaction is a loss of ground strength that causes the soil to temporarily behave like a liquid. During an earthquake this could cause buildings to sink and incur other damages.”

Although the campus buildings were determined to be structurally safe, they do not meet current code standards that have changed since the school was built in 1986, said the spokesperson.

Meetings were held this week to notify families and staff about the results of the soil tests. District officials say the safety of students and staff is their top priority.

Due to the safety concerns, the district staff will recommend to the Board of Education to close Reynolds Elementary. The board will hold a special meeting later this month to officially make the decision.

Upon closure, the district says students will be transferred to nearby campuses that keep them within a required 2 mile radius from their homes and all staff at Reynolds will be transferred to other schools in OUSD.