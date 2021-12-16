North County parents on alert after attempted kidnapping of middle schooler

VISTA, Calif. — A North County school district urges families to be on alert after a young student was targeted in an attempted kidnapping earlier this week.

Officials with the Vista Unified School District say they received a credible report from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department about the incident that happened after school Tuesday near a bus stop at West Los Angeles Drive and Georgia Lane.

“There’s always kids here — not something you hear about,” resident Star Padilla said. “I was really shocked.”

According to the district, two men in a white van with tinted windows went up and grabbed an eighth-grader who managed to get away safely. Following the incident, the district sent out a safety alert to parents, teachers and staff to notify them about what happened.

Although the district did not specify which school the student attends, parents at the nearby Vista Magnet Middle School say they are on edge about it.

“I was freaking out because this could happen to my kid, you know what I mean?” said a parent who also has an eighth-grader.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men in their 30s. They reportedly were driving an older model van with no license plates, tinted windows, double doors in the back and some minor damage to the vehicle.

In the interest of protecting families, the district sent out a series of safety tips. Among them:

Choose a safe route for your child and walking it with them before they do it alone;

Teach children not to talk to strangers or get into a vehicle with someone they don’t know;

Use the buddy system; and

Be aware of surroundings at all times and report anything unusual to an adult.

The district also said the sheriff’s department would provide more of a presence around the area.

“We have a lot of kids in our neighborhood who go to school here and we just fear for their safety,” parent Jeremy Burgess said. “Don’t think it can happen to you, but apparently, there are kidnappers around here.”