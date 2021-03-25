North County mother pleads not guilty to murdering newborn

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – An Oceanside mother accused of abusing and murdering her newborn baby last fall pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges.

Kelsey Shande Carpenter, 31, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a baby identified as Kiera C. in a criminal complaint.

Oceanside police said officers and paramedics were sent to a home on Canyonside Way just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 15 after receiving a report of a newborn who was not breathing. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In the criminal complaint filed Thursday, prosecutors charge her with murdering and abusing the baby by “personally inflicting great bodily injury.”

Police said Carpenter was charged based on “information received from the follow-up investigation and the autopsy results,” but no other details were released regarding the child’s cause of death or how Carpenter became a suspect.

Carpenter is being held without bail pending her next court appearance, an April 9 bail review hearing.