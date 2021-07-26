North County masseur arrested, faces sexual battery charges

Hengwei Chi, 47, was booked Saturday into the Vista Detention Facility, jail records show. His arrest comes after two adult women reported July 20 they were sexually assaulted by Chi during a massage at Mayflower Spa at 2421 E. Valley Parkway. (Photo provided by Escondido Police Department)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A North County masseur has been arrested and faces charges after two woman accused him of sexually assaulting them, authorities said Monday.

Hengwei Chi, 47, was booked Saturday into the Vista Detention Facility, jail records show. His arrest comes after two adult women reported July 20 they were sexually assaulted by Chi during a massage at Mayflower Spa at 2421 E. Valley Parkway, according to Escondido police.

Officers investigated the business and followed up on the reported cases, the department said in a news release.

Chi is facing two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. He is being held on $10,000 bond.

Escondido police also are searching for other potential victims from Mayflower Spa. They are being asked to contact Escondido police Detective Jeff Udvarhelyi at 760-839-4462.