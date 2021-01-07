North County massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual battery

Patrick Graham Stone, 36, was arrested Thursday during a sting operation Thursday on suspicion of groping clients during sessions at his office. (Escondido Police Department photo)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A northern San Diego County massage therapist was arrested during a sting operation Thursday on suspicion of groping clients during sessions at his office.

Patrick Graham Stone, 36, was taken into custody after allegedly fondling a female detective posing as a customer at his business in the 1200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue in Escondido, according to police.

The first alleged molestation in the case was reported Dec. 23, and a second woman reported a similar purported sex crime Wednesday, Lt. Kevin Toth said.

Stone was expected to be booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of sexual battery in connection with the alleged crimes on the three occasions, Toth said.